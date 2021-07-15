Catholic World News
Australian priest found guilty of 25 abuse charges
July 15, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: Father Anthony William Peter Caruana, now 79, was a teacher at Chevalier College, a Catholic secondary school.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
