Australian priest found guilty of 25 abuse charges

Catholic World News

July 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on AAP

CWN Editor's Note: Father Anthony William Peter Caruana, now 79, was a teacher at Chevalier College, a Catholic secondary school.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!