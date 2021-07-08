Catholic World News

America’s ‘Polish seminary’ announces it will close

July 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The board of Saints Cyril and Methodius Seminary in Orchard Lake, Michigan, has announced that the seminary will close at the end of the 2021-22 academic year. Eleven seminarians currently study there.

