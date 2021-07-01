Catholic World News

Vatican suppresses Italian Catholic movement, says founder’s ‘revelations’ not supernatural

July 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The prefects of three Vatican congregations jointly signed the Italian-language decree of suppression of the Movimento Apostolico (Apostolic Movement). Maria Moreno founded the movement in 1979 in Catanzaro, Italy; the local archbishop approved its statutes in 2001.



A related association, Maria Madre della Redenzione (Mary, Mother of the Redeemer), was also suppressed.



“There are no elements such as to attribute a supernatural origin to the alleged phenomena from which the Movement arose, and, on the contrary, it is possible to arrive at the moral certainty that these are personal experiences of the foundress that cannot be traced back to a supernatural action,” the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith stated.

