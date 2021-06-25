Catholic World News

New Vatican prefect recommends Eucharistic adoration

June 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Arthur Roche, appointed Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments in May, recommended Eucharistic adoration in an interview with EWTN News.



“When I’m sitting in front of the Blessed Sacrament, it’s almost as if I’m sitting in front of a presence that’s somehow, rather like radiotherapy,” he said. “Somehow it radiates my life in such a way that my sinfulness becomes less. That my capacity to sin becomes less, that my will not to sin becomes less.”



The prelate also said that “people’s longing, people’s thirst, absolute hunger for God has increased in this desert experience” of the pandemic.

