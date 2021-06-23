Catholic World News

Ottawa archbishop calls on Pope Francis to offer apology to indigenous people

June 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I extend my sincere apology for the involvement of the Catholic Church in the residential school system, and I pray for healing as the church in Canada walks the path of reconciliation with the indigenous people in our community,” said Archbishop Marcel Damphousse of Ottawa-Cornwall, who has led the archdiocese since December 2020. “I add my voice to those who are asking the Holy Father for an apology to indigenous peoples.”

