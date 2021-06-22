Catholic World News

Wisconsin court: priests must be allowed to minister in prisons

June 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Wisconsin judge has ruled that priests of the Milwaukee archdiocese must be given access to state prisons, pending resolution of an archdiocesan suit challenging state Covid restrictions. The state had barred priests from administering the sacraments in prisons—although teachers and counselors are allowed to meet with inmates. The archdiocese argued that the policy violates religious freedom and explicit state law, which gives clergy a guarantee of access to prisons for pastoral care.

