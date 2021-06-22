Catholic World News

EU bishops: Abortion is not a human right

June 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU issued a position paper on the eve of an EU Parliament vote on the “Matic Report” on “the situation of sexual and reproductive health and rights in the EU, in the framework of women’s health.”

