Cardinal Kasper worried by German ‘Synodal Path’

June 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Walter Kasper has said that he is “very worried” about the “Synodal Path” advanced by the German bishops’ conference, and hopes that the prayers of the faithful will prevent a rupture within the Church. The German cardinal—one of the leading liberal theologians in the world’s hierarchy—expressed concerns that German bishops were ignoring cautions from the Vatican and proceeding unilaterally with proposals for radical change.

