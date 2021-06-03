Catholic World News

Florida governor signs bill on transgender athletes

June 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on Politico

CWN Editor's Note: “In Florida, girls are going to play girls sports and boys are going to play boys sports,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. Florida has become the seventh state to enact such legislation this year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!