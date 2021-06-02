Catholic World News

US embassy to Vatican flies rainbow flag during ‘Pride’ month

June 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The US embassy to the Vatican is flying the rainbow flag during June. The embassy offered a Twitter announcement: “The United States respects the dignity and equality of LGBTQI_ people. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights.”

