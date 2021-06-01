Catholic World News

In India, priest, 25 others arrested for violating Covid regulations

June 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The priest and 25 parishioners were arrested following a First Communion Mass at St. Joseph Church at Poovathussery in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map).

