Pope to hold crisis summit with Lebanon Christian heads

May 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “This coming 1 July I will meet in the Vatican with the principal leaders of the Christian communities present in Lebanon, for a day of reflection on the country’s troubling situation and to pray together for the gift of peace and stability,” Pope Francis said on May 30. “I entrust this intention to the intercession of the Mother of God, deeply venerated at the Shrine of Harissa, and from this moment on I ask you to accompany the preparation for this event with supportive prayer, invoking for that beloved country a more peaceful future.”

