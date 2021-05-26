Catholic World News

Oakland bishop says he was robbed at gunpoint

May 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Then he saw my ring and said give me that ring,” said Bishop Michael Barber, SJ, who was robbed during daylight as he as walking and praying the Rosary. “I was afraid. I’d rather have my life, so I gave him the ring.”

