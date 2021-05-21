Catholic World News

Anonymous Vatican employees protest pay cuts

May 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on Financial Times

CWN Editor's Note: In an unsigned “open letter,” Vatican staff members have complained that the decision by Pope Francis to cut the salaries of Vatican employees was unfair. Because the authors of the letter did not identify themselves, it is impossible ot know how many are involved in the protest.



In March the Pope cuts in pay, with the largest cuts (8-10%) for senior clerics and smaller cuts (3%) for others— in order to address the Vatican’s yawning budget deficit. The Pontiff has said that he will not lay off workers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!