Catholic World News

Jesuits begin Ignatian Year

May 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The year begins on May 20 (the 500th anniversary of St. Ignatius’ injury during the Battle of Pamplona) and concludes on his feast day (July 31) in 2022.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!