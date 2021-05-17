Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone replies to Pelosi challenge

May 17, 2021

San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has responded sharply to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said that she was pleased with the Vatican’s stand on the issue of pro-abortion politicians receiving Communion.

Archbishop Cordileone pointed out that Cardinal Luis Ladaria, whose statement Pelosi cited, encouraged US bishops to be guided by a 2004 letter from then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who wrote that politicians who persist in support for abortion should not receive Communion. “It is for this reason that I’m happy to know that Speaker Pelosi said she is pleased” with the Vatican letter, the archbishop said. He added that Pelosi’s public comment “raises hope that progress can be made in this most serious matter.”

Archbishop Cordileone’s response, issued on May 17, is obviously another challenge to Pelosi, who surely did not intend to indicate her support for the position taken in 2004 by Cardinal Ratzinger. The Speaker had said that she would “use my own judgment” on whether she should receive Communion. As Archbishop Cordileone pointed out, the Ratzinger letter said that if a prominent Catholic rejects a bishop’s admonitions, “the bishop must declare that the individual is not to be admitted to Communion.”

Earlier this month the archbishop issued a strong statement, making the case for disciplinary action against politicians like Pelosi, whose residence is in his archdiocese. He said: “I tremble that if I do not forthrightly challenge Catholics under my pastoral care who advocate for abortion, both they and I will have to answer to God for innocent blood.”

