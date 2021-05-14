Catholic World News

Ohio bishops end general dispensation from Sunday Mass obligation

May 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “As we move beyond the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and access to the COVID-19 vaccine has become more widespread, the time has arrived for the good of all the faithful when the general dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation is no longer necessary,” the statement begins.

