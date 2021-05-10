Catholic World News

Abide in Jesus’ love, Pope tells pilgrims

May 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In his May 9 Regina Caeli address, Pope Francis reflected on John 15:9-17, the Gospel reading of the day day. “The love Jesus gives us is the same with which the Father loves Him: pure love, unconditional, freely given love,” Pope Francis said. “May the Virgin Mary help us to abide in Jesus’ love and to grow in love for everyone, witnessing to the joy of the Risen Lord.”

