Bishop McElroy opposes call to deny Communion to Biden

May 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego has rejected arguments that Catholic politicians who support abortion (including President Biden) should not receive Communion. Bishop McElroy said the denial of Communion would be “the wrong step” because a politician’s failure to abide by Church teaching “cannot be the measure of Eucharistic worthiness in a church of sinners and questioners.” He added that while abortion is a serious matter, racism is also a grave offense. (He did not, however, identify any American Catholic politicians who endorse—much less seek taxpayer funding for—racism.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

