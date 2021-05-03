Catholic World News

Canonization approved for Charles de Foucauld, six others

May 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At a consistory on May 3, Pope Francis announced the pending canonization of seven new saints, with the dates of the ceremonies still to be announced. Those to be canonized include Blessed Charles de Foucauld, the hermit and missionary killed in Algeria in 1916; and Blessed Lazarus (Devasahayam) Pillai, an Indian convert who opposed the caste system and was martyred in 1752. Also: three priests who founded religious orders—César de Bus, Luigi Maria Palazzolo, and Giustino Maria Russolillo—and two religious foundresses—Maria Francesca di Gesu and Maria Domenica Mantovani.

