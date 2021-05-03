Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone issues pastoral letter on dignity of the unborn, Holy Communion, and Catholic politicians

May 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: There are four “pivotal points” to the letter, according to its executive summary: the gravity of the evil of abortion, cooperation in moral evil, the meaning of choosing to receive the Holy Eucharist, and the responsibilities of Catholics in public life.



