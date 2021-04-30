Catholic World News

Notre Dame faculty members protest mandatory vaccination

April 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Two prominent members of the Notre Dame faculty have protested the university’s decision to require Covid vaccination. Bishop Thomas Paprocki (who is an adjunct professor) and Gerard Bradley said that the policy violates “the obligation to respect each person’s right to make their own healthcare decisions, to freely act upon their conscientious convictions and what is genuinely fair to everyone concerned.”

