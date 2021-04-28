Catholic World News

White House ‘respectfully disagrees’ with bishops on fetal tissue research

April 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Asked to respond to a recent USCCB statement denouncing the reversal of limits on human fetal tissue research, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “Look, I think the White House specifi—— or respectfully disagrees. And we believe that it’s important to invest in science and look for opportunities to cure diseases, and I think that’s what this is hopeful to do.”

