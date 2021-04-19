Catholic World News

Catholic refugee advocates want Biden to live up to campaign promises

April 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “During the campaign and during his first few weeks in office, President Biden really promised to welcome more refugees into the country and to restore the global leadership role that the U.S. has played in terms of resettlement,” said Rachel Pollock, director of resettlement services for the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. “For the past two months we haven’t seen any movement.”

