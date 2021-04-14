Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop builds mosque for displaced Muslims

April 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Stephen Mamza of Yola, the capital of Adamawa State (map), said that the majority of displaced persons “who thronged our camp were Christians, but there was also a large number of Muslims among them. And if we were able to build houses for all of them, and also built a church for the Christians among them, then it is only a matter of justice and fairness that we also provide a space of worship for the few Muslims among them.”

