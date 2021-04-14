Catholic World News

Pandemic’s overarching failure is lack of cooperation, says Vatican health task force leader

April 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Carol Keehan, the retired president and CEO of the Catholic Health Association, leads the health task force of the Vatican COVID-19 Commission. She said that the pandemic’s overarching failure “has been the inability for individuals, corporations and nations to work together in an honest and transparent way.”

