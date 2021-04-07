Catholic World News

Disgraced New Zealand bishop’s future lies with the Vatican, cardinal tells commission

April 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Charles Drennan resigned in 2019 after a non-criminal relationship with a young woman came to light. “I really don’t know why he is still a bishop,” Cardinal John Dew told the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care. “That is entirely Rome’s decision. The Pope is the only one that can remove a bishop from office.”

