Catholic World News

Two Polish bishops sanctioned for neglect of abuse charges

March 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has imposed disciplinary penalties on two retired Polish bishops for their failure to act on abuse complaints. Archbishop Slawoj Glodz and Bishop Edward Janiak—who had headed the Gdansk archdiocese of the Kalisz diocese, respectively—will no longer be allowed to live within their former sees nor participate in public liturgies. Their penalties were imposed after investigations under the terms of Vos Estis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!