Jesuit university president who celebrated Inauguration Day Mass for Biden placed on leave

March 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Kevin O’Brien, the Jesuit president of Santa Clara University, lauded Biden at a special January 20 Mass in Washington’s cathedral. Father O’Brien was placed on leave because the Jesuit Provincial Office “recently received accounts that Father O’Brien exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries.”

