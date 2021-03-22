Catholic World News

Ireland’s Knock shrine declared international shrine of special Eucharistic and Marian devotion

March 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The arms of the Virgin Mary in a praying position still show how fundamental the life of prayer is, which comes as a message of hope from this Shrine,” Pope Francis said of the Shrine of Our Lady of Knock. “You know that in the apparition of Knock the Virgin does not say a word. But even her silence is a language; indeed, it is the most expressive language that is given to us.”

