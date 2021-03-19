Catholic World News

Florida man charged with hate crime in Catholic church arson attack

March 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In July, a 23-year-old man was charged with attempted second-degree murder, arson, and burglary at Queen of Peace Church in Ocala.

