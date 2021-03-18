Catholic World News

Cardinal Gregory, imam discuss papal meeting with Ayatollah al-Sistani

March 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During his apostolic journey to Iraq, Pope Francis met with Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani (Wikipedia article). Cardinal Gregory said the Pope and the Ayatollah “have raised the bar considerably in our religious traditions. We cannot abandon this opportunity to advance fraternity and collaboration. This will enrich and improve the faith experience of both communities.”

