Illinois bishops urge Catholics to fight repeal of parental notice of abortion law

March 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Parental Notice of Abortion Act simply requires that when a minor girl seeks to have an abortion, a parent or guardian is notified 48 hours before the procedure,” the bishops of Illinois said. “The obvious hope of the law is that parents, by their deep love and moral obligation, will act to protect, support and guide their children.”

