Vatican cardinal backs common date for Easter celebration

March 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kurt Koch, the president of the Pontifical Council for Christian Unity, has given his support to a proposal for a common date when all Christians will celebrate Easter. The Orthodox churches, which use the old Julian calendar, now celebrate on a different date. The Patriarchate of Constantinople has suggested that by 2025—the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea—Catholics and Orthodox should agree to establish a common date.

