British court lifts freeze on bank account of Vatican financial-scandal suspect

March 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A British court has lifted an order freezing the financial assets of Gianluigi Torzi, who faces Vatican charges in connection with a Vatican financial scandal. Torzi was arrested in Vatican City last June, and charged with several financial crimes related to a controversial sale of London property. British authorities had frozen Torzi’s bank accounts at the request of the Vatican; the release of those accounts appears to be a setback for Vatican prosecutors.

