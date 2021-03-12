Catholic World News

German bishop orders new look at US claims against Schoenstatt founder

March 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We expressly welcome this action of the bishop in terms of a comprehensive clarification,” the Schoenstatt movement said in a statement on the bishop of Trier’s action.

