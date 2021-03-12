Catholic World News

Japan’s bishops renew call for ecological conversion, abolition of nuclear power plants

March 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Japan’s bishops have issued a statement for the tenth anniversary of Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, which led to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.

