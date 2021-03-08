Catholic World News

Archbishop Gomez, 7 committee chairmen warn against abortion funding in Covid relief bill

March 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “For 45 years, the United States Congress – whether controlled by Democrats or Republicans – has maintained that taxpayers should not be forced against their conscience to pay for abortions,” the bishops said in their March 5 statement. “Abandoning this compromise in a time of national emergency only serves to divide people in the very moment we should be united.”

