Nun saves protesters from troops in Myanmar

March 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic woman religious stopped police from shooting at demonstrators in a dramatic confrontation in Myanmar on February 28, kneeling in the street in front of the police to block their approach. Sister Ann Nu Thawng took action after 18 protesters were killed in other confrontations with the government’s security forces. More than 100 demonstrators sought security in her convent.

