Papal visit will lead to increased respect for Christians, Iraqi archbishop believes

February 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “People in Iraq know little about us,” said Archbishop Bashar Warda of Erbil. “We hope there will be more awareness that we are not guests but original inhabitants of the country.”

