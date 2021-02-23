Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission calls for universal vaccine access

February 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The EU Vaccine Strategy must be quickly defined in detail,” the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU and Caritas Europe said in a statement. “We therefore urge the European Union and its Member States not to cede to a worrying prevalence of national or economic interests. . . . Europe should invite what is constructive criticism and listen to the voices calling for vaccine justice.”

