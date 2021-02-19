Catholic World News

Pope gives members of Roman Curia a book on spirituality to accompany annual retreat

February 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During the first week of Lent, the Pope and the members of the Roman Curia typically gather for a retreat. This year, retreatants are making their own private arrangements, and Pope Francis has given them a seventeenth-century work as they make their retreat.

