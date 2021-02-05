Cardinal Maradiaga, close papal adviser, hospitalized with Covid

Catholic World News

February 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Honduran Cardinal Óscar Rodríguez Maradiaga, 78, is coordinator of the Pope’s advisory Council of Cardinals.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!