Thousands attend San Francisco’s in-person Walk for Life

January 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The day began with the annual Walk for Life West Coast Mass, celebrated at 10:30AM by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and 12 priests at St. Mary’s Cathedral,” according to the report. “The Cathedral’s capacity under Covid regulations is 480, and worshippers spilled out onto the plaza.” During the event, Father Joseph Fessio, SJ, paid tribute to Joe Scheidler, the recently deceased pro-life activist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

