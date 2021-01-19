Catholic World News

Joe Scheidler, ‘godfather’ of pro-life activism, dead at 93

January 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Joe Scheidler, the founder of the Pro-Life Action League, died on January 18 of pneumonia at the age of 93. An imposing presence, Scheidler inspired a generation of pro-life activists with his confrontational tactics and his determination to close abortion clinics. He was the principal named defendant in a racketeering lawsuit brought by the National Organization for Women (NOW) in 1986; the suit, which threatened to bankrupt Scheidler and his co-defendants, lingered through the courts for years, and accounted for three hearings before the Supreme Court, before it was finally dismissed and NOW was required to pay the defendants’ court costs.

