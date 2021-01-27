Catholic World News

Jailed Indian Jesuit pens letter on prisoners’ plight

January 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: India’s bishops have called for the release of Father Stan Swamy, SJ. The 83-year-old Jesuit, who was arrested on charges of Maoist terrorism, said that many poor people in custody “don’t know what charges have been put on them, have not seen their charge sheet and just remain in prison for years without any legal or other assistance.”

