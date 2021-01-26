Catholic World News

Church leaders in Thailand decry bill legalizing 1st-trimester abortions

January 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Southeast Asian nation of 69 million (map) is 87% Buddhist and 6% Muslim. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2019.

