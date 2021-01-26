Catholic World News
After outcry, Salvadoran archbishop will grant access to archive on massacre
January 26, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop José Escobar Alas previously refused to open archdiocesan records on the 1981 El Mozote massacre.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
