Abortion zealots disrupt Mass in Ohio cathedral on Roe anniversary

January 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: An annual “Respect Life Mass” in Columbus, Ohio, on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, was disrupted on January 22 by pro-abortion activists who burst into the cathedral, chanting slogans and carrying signs. Ushers and police eventually escorted the activists out of the church building.



Ironically, the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances law of 1994 makes it a federal crime to disrupt a service in a house of worship.

