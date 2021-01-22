Catholic World News

Fauci assures WHO: Biden will protect abortion

January 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Anthony Fauci has assured the World Health Organization (WHO) that President Biden will protect abortion rights “and advance gender equality at home and around the world.” Fauci, heading a US delegation to WHO as the Biden administration renewed ties with the group, said that Biden would soon overturn the Mexico City policy, thus allowing taxpayer funding for abortion advocacy.

